Saint Helena pound to Jamaican dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to Jamaican dollars is currently 205.896 today, reflecting a -0.097% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a -0.783% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to Jamaican dollars has fluctuated between a high of 207.906 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 204.947 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.283% increase in value.