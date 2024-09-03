Saint Helena pound to Icelandic krónas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to Icelandic krónas is currently 182.198 today, reflecting a 0.107% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a 0.508% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to Icelandic krónas has fluctuated between a high of 182.508 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 181.271 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.197% decrease in value.