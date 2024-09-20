Saint Helena pound to Indian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to Indian rupees is currently 111.173 today, reflecting a 0.028% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a 0.953% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to Indian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 111.282 on 20-09-2024 and a low of 110.061 on 13-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-09-2024, with a -0.384% decrease in value.