Saint Helena pound to Haitian gourdes exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to Haitian gourdes is currently 172.495 today, reflecting a -0.209% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a -1.037% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to Haitian gourdes has fluctuated between a high of 174.309 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 171.603 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.437% decrease in value.