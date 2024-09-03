Saint Helena pound to Honduran lempiras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to Honduran lempiras is currently 32.508 today, reflecting a 0.149% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a -1.126% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to Honduran lempiras has fluctuated between a high of 32.898 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 32.393 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a -0.416% decrease in value.