Saint Helena pound to Guyanaese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to Guyanaese dollars is currently 274.007 today, reflecting a -0.066% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a -1.168% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to Guyanaese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 277.246 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 273.416 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 0.364% increase in value.