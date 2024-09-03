Saint Helena pound to Gambian dalasis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to Gambian dalasis is currently 92.235 today, reflecting a 1.253% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a -0.840% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to Gambian dalasis has fluctuated between a high of 93.090 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 90.903 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 1.460% increase in value.