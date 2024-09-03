Saint Helena pound to Falkland Islands pounds Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Saint Helena pound to Falkland Islands pounds history summary. This is the Saint Helena pound (SHP) to Falkland Islands pounds (FKP) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of SHP and FKP historical data from 03-09-2019 to 03-09-2024.
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
SHP to FKP conversion chart
1 SHP = 1.00000 FKP
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
Saint Helena pound to Falkland Islands pounds exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to Falkland Islands pounds is currently 1.000 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a 0.004% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to Falkland Islands pounds has fluctuated between a high of 1.000 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 1.000 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.008% decrease in value.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Falkland Islands pounds
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FKP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to FKP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.