Saint Helena pound to Fijian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to Fijian dollars is currently 2.918 today, reflecting a -0.417% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a -0.257% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to Fijian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 2.948 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 2.895 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a 1.120% increase in value.