Saint Helena pound to Euros exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to Euros is currently 1.187 today, reflecting a -0.050% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a 0.108% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to Euros has fluctuated between a high of 1.190 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 1.186 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.159% decrease in value.