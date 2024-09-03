Saint Helena pound to Chilean pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to Chilean pesos is currently 1,218.720 today, reflecting a 1.009% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a 1.179% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to Chilean pesos has fluctuated between a high of 1,218.950 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 1,196.000 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 0.585% increase in value.