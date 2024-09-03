Saint Helena pound to Swiss francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to Swiss francs is currently 1.114 today, reflecting a -0.458% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a -0.108% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to Swiss francs has fluctuated between a high of 1.120 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 1.109 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.316% decrease in value.