Saint Helena pound to Belarusian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to Belarusian rubles is currently 4.288 today, reflecting a -0.245% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a -1.113% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to Belarusian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 4.336 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 4.281 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.268% decrease in value.