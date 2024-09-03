Saint Helena pound to Bhutanese ngultrums exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to Bhutanese ngultrums is currently 110.076 today, reflecting a -0.192% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a -1.073% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to Bhutanese ngultrums has fluctuated between a high of 111.290 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 109.910 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.233% decrease in value.