Saint Helena pound to Brazilian reais exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to Brazilian reais is currently 7.407 today, reflecting a 0.360% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a 1.400% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to Brazilian reais has fluctuated between a high of 7.449 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 7.277 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.946% decrease in value.