Saint Helena pound to Bulgarian levs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to Bulgarian levs is currently 2.322 today, reflecting a 0.026% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a 0.139% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to Bulgarian levs has fluctuated between a high of 2.328 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 2.318 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.189% increase in value.