Saint Helena pound to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks is currently 2.321 today, reflecting a -0.059% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a 0.100% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks has fluctuated between a high of 2.328 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 2.319 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.159% decrease in value.