Saint Helena pound to Angolan kwanzas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to Angolan kwanzas is currently 1,207.300 today, reflecting a -0.901% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a -0.852% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to Angolan kwanzas has fluctuated between a high of 1,227.020 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 1,206.740 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 0.833% increase in value.