Saint Helena pound to Armenian drams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to Armenian drams is currently 507.713 today, reflecting a -0.260% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a -1.282% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to Armenian drams has fluctuated between a high of 514.943 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 507.291 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.437% decrease in value.