2000 Singapore dollars to Canadian dollars

Convert SGD to CAD at the real exchange rate

2,000 sgd
2,035.84 cad

1.00000 SGD = 1.01792 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD1155650.9141.518950.79336783.3457.149654.6845
1 IDR0.000064246710.00005872110.00009758750.00005097120.005354640.0004593410.000300964
1 EUR1.094117029.711.661880.8680591.18787.822435.12531
1 AUD0.6583510247.20.60172710.52231354.87024.706973.08404

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollars

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Canadian Dollar
1 SGD1.01792 CAD
5 SGD5.08960 CAD
10 SGD10.17920 CAD
20 SGD20.35840 CAD
50 SGD50.89600 CAD
100 SGD101.79200 CAD
250 SGD254.48000 CAD
500 SGD508.96000 CAD
1000 SGD1017.92000 CAD
2000 SGD2035.84000 CAD
5000 SGD5089.60000 CAD
10000 SGD10179.20000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 CAD0.98240 SGD
5 CAD4.91198 SGD
10 CAD9.82396 SGD
20 CAD19.64792 SGD
50 CAD49.11980 SGD
100 CAD98.23960 SGD
250 CAD245.59900 SGD
500 CAD491.19800 SGD
1000 CAD982.39600 SGD
2000 CAD1964.79200 SGD
5000 CAD4911.98000 SGD
10000 CAD9823.96000 SGD