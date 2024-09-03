Malawian kwacha to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Malawian kwacha to Colombian pesos is currently 2.411 today, reflecting a 0.375% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Malawian kwacha has remained relatively stable, with a 3.640% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Malawian kwacha to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 2.437 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 2.326 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a -1.324% decrease in value.