Maldivian rufiyaa to Vanuatu vatus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Maldivian rufiyaa to Vanuatu vatus is currently 7.716 today, reflecting a -0.904% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Maldivian rufiyaa has remained relatively stable, with a -0.059% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Maldivian rufiyaa to Vanuatu vatus has fluctuated between a high of 7.834 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 7.716 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a 1.348% increase in value.