Maldivian rufiyaa to Tongan paʻangas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Maldivian rufiyaa to Tongan paʻangas is currently 0.149 today, reflecting a -2.172% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Maldivian rufiyaa has remained relatively stable, with a -0.886% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Maldivian rufiyaa to Tongan paʻangas has fluctuated between a high of 0.153 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.148 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a 1.348% increase in value.