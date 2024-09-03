Maldivian rufiyaa to Tunisian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Maldivian rufiyaa to Tunisian dinars is currently 0.198 today, reflecting a -0.876% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Maldivian rufiyaa has remained relatively stable, with a -0.373% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Maldivian rufiyaa to Tunisian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0.201 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.197 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a 1.348% increase in value.