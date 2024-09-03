Maldivian rufiyaa to Namibian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Maldivian rufiyaa to Namibian dollars is currently 1.167 today, reflecting a 0.016% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Maldivian rufiyaa has remained relatively stable, with a 0.816% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Maldivian rufiyaa to Namibian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1.183 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 1.145 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a 1.350% increase in value.