Maldivian rufiyaa to Liberian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Maldivian rufiyaa to Liberian dollars is currently 12.642 today, reflecting a -0.794% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Maldivian rufiyaa has remained relatively stable, with a -0.940% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Maldivian rufiyaa to Liberian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 12.834 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 12.640 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a 1.348% increase in value.