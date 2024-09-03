Maldivian rufiyaa to Comorian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Maldivian rufiyaa to Comorian francs is currently 28.919 today, reflecting a -0.518% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Maldivian rufiyaa has remained relatively stable, with a 0.506% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Maldivian rufiyaa to Comorian francs has fluctuated between a high of 29.299 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 28.554 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a 1.354% increase in value.