Maldivian rufiyaa to Croatian kunas Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Maldivian rufiyaa to Croatian kunas history summary. This is the Maldivian rufiyaa (MVR) to Croatian kunas (HRK) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of MVR and HRK historical data from 03-09-2019 to 03-09-2024.
1 MVR = 0.45574 HRK
Maldivian rufiyaa to Croatian kunas exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Maldivian rufiyaa to Croatian kunas is currently 0.456 today, reflecting a -0.779% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Maldivian rufiyaa has remained relatively stable, with a -0.754% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Maldivian rufiyaa to Croatian kunas has fluctuated between a high of 0.462 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.456 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a 1.348% increase in value.
