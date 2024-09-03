Maldivian rufiyaa to Gambian dalasis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Maldivian rufiyaa to Gambian dalasis is currently 4.578 today, reflecting a -0.350% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Maldivian rufiyaa has remained relatively stable, with a 1.111% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Maldivian rufiyaa to Gambian dalasis has fluctuated between a high of 4.620 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 4.500 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 1.913% increase in value.