Maldivian rufiyaa to Djiboutian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Maldivian rufiyaa to Djiboutian francs is currently 11.543 today, reflecting a -0.695% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Maldivian rufiyaa has remained relatively stable, with a -0.804% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Maldivian rufiyaa to Djiboutian francs has fluctuated between a high of 11.702 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 11.529 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -1.375% decrease in value.