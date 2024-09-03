Mauritian rupee to Vietnamese dongs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritian rupee to Vietnamese dongs is currently 533.684 today, reflecting a -0.179% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.820% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritian rupee to Vietnamese dongs has fluctuated between a high of 538.994 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 533.425 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.402% decrease in value.