Mauritian rupee to Uzbekistan soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritian rupee to Uzbekistan soms is currently 271.223 today, reflecting a -0.130% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -1.038% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritian rupee to Uzbekistan soms has fluctuated between a high of 274.542 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 271.090 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.391% decrease in value.