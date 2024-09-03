Mauritian rupee to Mongolian tugriks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritian rupee to Mongolian tugriks is currently 72.534 today, reflecting a -0.093% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -1.078% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritian rupee to Mongolian tugriks has fluctuated between a high of 73.324 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 72.423 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.392% decrease in value.