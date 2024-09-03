Macanese pataca to Vietnamese dongs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macanese pataca to Vietnamese dongs is currently 3,096.640 today, reflecting a -0.073% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macanese pataca has remained relatively stable, with a 0.216% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macanese pataca to Vietnamese dongs has fluctuated between a high of 3,100.690 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 3,088.780 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.217% decrease in value.