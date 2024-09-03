Macanese pataca to Tongan paʻangas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macanese pataca to Tongan paʻangas is currently 0.285 today, reflecting a -2.049% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macanese pataca has remained relatively stable, with a -0.921% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macanese pataca to Tongan paʻangas has fluctuated between a high of 0.291 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.285 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -1.305% decrease in value.