Macanese pataca to Tunisian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macanese pataca to Tunisian dinars is currently 0.380 today, reflecting a -0.089% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macanese pataca has remained relatively stable, with a 0.479% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macanese pataca to Tunisian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0.381 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.378 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 0.294% increase in value.