Macanese pataca to Salvadoran colóns exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macanese pataca to Salvadoran colóns is currently 1.089 today, reflecting a -0.038% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macanese pataca has remained relatively stable, with a 0.040% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macanese pataca to Salvadoran colóns has fluctuated between a high of 1.090 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 1.089 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 0.033% increase in value.