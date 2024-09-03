Macanese pataca to Seychellois rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macanese pataca to Seychellois rupees is currently 1.783 today, reflecting a 2.770% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macanese pataca has remained relatively stable, with a 6.124% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macanese pataca to Seychellois rupees has fluctuated between a high of 1.801 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 1.626 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 7.702% increase in value.