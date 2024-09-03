Macanese pataca to Solomon Islands dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macanese pataca to Solomon Islands dollars is currently 1.020 today, reflecting a -0.939% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macanese pataca has remained relatively stable, with a -0.821% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macanese pataca to Solomon Islands dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1.036 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 1.019 on 01-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a 0.862% increase in value.