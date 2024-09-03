Macanese pataca to Saudi riyals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macanese pataca to Saudi riyals is currently 0.467 today, reflecting a -0.023% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macanese pataca has remained relatively stable, with a 0.067% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macanese pataca to Saudi riyals has fluctuated between a high of 0.467 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.467 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.034% increase in value.