Macanese pataca to Serbian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macanese pataca to Serbian dinars is currently 13.192 today, reflecting a 0.237% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macanese pataca has remained relatively stable, with a 1.322% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macanese pataca to Serbian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 13.209 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 13.020 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.390% increase in value.