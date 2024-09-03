Macanese pataca to Pakistani rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macanese pataca to Pakistani rupees is currently 34.744 today, reflecting a -0.039% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macanese pataca has remained relatively stable, with a 0.039% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macanese pataca to Pakistani rupees has fluctuated between a high of 34.767 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 34.651 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.274% increase in value.