Macanese pataca to Papua New Guinean kinas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macanese pataca to Papua New Guinean kinas is currently 0.485 today, reflecting a -0.058% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macanese pataca has remained relatively stable, with a 0.098% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macanese pataca to Papua New Guinean kinas has fluctuated between a high of 0.485 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.484 on 01-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 0.169% increase in value.