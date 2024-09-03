Macanese pataca to Nepalese rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macanese pataca to Nepalese rupees is currently 16.724 today, reflecting a 0.012% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macanese pataca has remained relatively stable, with a 0.092% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macanese pataca to Nepalese rupees has fluctuated between a high of 16.727 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 16.704 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.053% decrease in value.