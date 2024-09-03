Macanese pataca to Mozambican meticals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macanese pataca to Mozambican meticals is currently 7.944 today, reflecting a -0.044% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macanese pataca has remained relatively stable, with a 0.019% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macanese pataca to Mozambican meticals has fluctuated between a high of 7.953 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 7.909 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.485% decrease in value.