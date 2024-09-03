Macanese pataca to Malawian kwachas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macanese pataca to Malawian kwachas is currently 215.796 today, reflecting a -0.068% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macanese pataca has remained relatively stable, with a -0.019% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macanese pataca to Malawian kwachas has fluctuated between a high of 216.367 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 213.468 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 1.338% increase in value.