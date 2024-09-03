Macanese pataca to Myanmar kyats exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macanese pataca to Myanmar kyats is currently 261.451 today, reflecting a -0.081% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macanese pataca has remained relatively stable, with a -0.010% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macanese pataca to Myanmar kyats has fluctuated between a high of 261.965 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 261.451 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.096% decrease in value.