Macanese pataca to Moldovan leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macanese pataca to Moldovan leus is currently 2.165 today, reflecting a 0.575% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macanese pataca has remained relatively stable, with a -0.148% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macanese pataca to Moldovan leus has fluctuated between a high of 2.188 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 2.152 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 1.118% increase in value.