Macanese pataca to Moldovan leus Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Macanese pataca to Moldovan leus history summary. This is the Macanese pataca (MOP) to Moldovan leus (MDL) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of MOP and MDL historical data from 03-09-2019 to 03-09-2024.
MOP to MDL conversion chart
1 MOP = 2.16458 MDL
Macanese pataca to Moldovan leus exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Macanese pataca to Moldovan leus is currently 2.165 today, reflecting a 0.575% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macanese pataca has remained relatively stable, with a -0.148% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Macanese pataca to Moldovan leus has fluctuated between a high of 2.188 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 2.152 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 1.118% increase in value.
How to convert Macanese patacas to Moldovan leus
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
