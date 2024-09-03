Macanese pataca to Laotian kips exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macanese pataca to Laotian kips is currently 2,750.330 today, reflecting a -0.056% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macanese pataca has remained relatively stable, with a -0.065% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macanese pataca to Laotian kips has fluctuated between a high of 2,753.320 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 2,747.960 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.136% increase in value.