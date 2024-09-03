Macanese pataca to Jamaican dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macanese pataca to Jamaican dollars is currently 19.497 today, reflecting a -0.249% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macanese pataca has remained relatively stable, with a 0.047% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macanese pataca to Jamaican dollars has fluctuated between a high of 19.551 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 19.477 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.198% increase in value.